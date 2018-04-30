CALVERT, TIMOTHY K.

Timothy K. Calvert passed away Monday, April 30th at his residence in Twain Harte, Ca. Timothy is survived by his parents Richard and Patricia Calvert of Hayward, Ca, sister and brother-in-law; Vicky and Bret Hawkins of Twain Harte, nieces Alisha and Brittany Reposa. Tim was born and resided most of his youth in the San Francisco Bay Area. Tim began his musical career in the 1980’s and was lead guitarist for heavy metal bands Nevermore and Forbidden. Tim became a pilot and earned Captain, flying for SkyWest Airlines. Tim’s hobbies/interests included music, aviation, WWII military history, Oakland A’s, and Oakland Raiders. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Twain Harte Services: Cremation is planned and private family services will be held.