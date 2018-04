Edward I. Walker  passed away Friday, April 20th at his residence in Sonora.  Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/20/2018

04/20/2018 Age: 85

85 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, May 5th at 2pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 2256 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA. Burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.