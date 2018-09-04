DIVINE, CHERYL

Cheryl Divine passed away Monday, April 9th at her home in Columbia. Cheryl was born in 1960 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Robert and Ida Mae Divine. She lived in Georgia until she was 12, when her family moved to Southern California. She received her BA in Environmental Studies from UC Santa Cruz, and then went on to earn her California Teaching Credential and MA in English from San Francisco State University. She and her former husband were married in 1985in Half Moon Bay and had twins in 1995 after they moved to Columbia. Cheryl taught at Columbia College for many years, and had a life long love of teaching, which led her to teach all over the world. She had a passion for dancing, loved the outdoors, and her independent spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her father, Robert S. Divine, her sisters Pam Cheever and Cindy Bruno, and her children, Julian and Leah Divine. Heuton Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

Columbia Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will follow. Date TBD