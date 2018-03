Elvira A. “Ellen” Miller passed away Monday, March 26th at Adventist Health Sonora, Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Tuolumne Services: Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 29th at 11:30 at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at lyons St., Sonora. Burial will follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora.