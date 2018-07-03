BILLS, THOMAS “TOM” ANTHONY

Local Christian Cowboy Thomas “Tom” Anthony Bills went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 7th. Thomas “Tom” was born in Owen County, Indiana on December 18, 1952. His family moved to California when he was a child. Tom served in the United States Armed Forces from July 1972 to July 1974. After he completed his time in service, he received a certificate for Advanced Horseshoeing from Merced College in 1975. Tom worked as a farrier/horse trainer for over 40 years. He loved being in the mountains and watching the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Tom loved the Lord Jesus Christ and loved to help people. No one was ever a stranger to him. He loved to share his faith about his Lord and minister to everyone. Tom is survived by Jackie Bills his soul mate; his three children; Denise M. Ramage, Matthew D. Bills and Mark A. Bill, all of Sonora; five grandchildren; Jonathan R. Esteves (Army), Alissa B. Esteves, Erika T. Ramage, Lucas A. Bills and Aaliyah Bills, of Sonora; siblings, John R. Bills and Robert Bills, of Indiana, and Gerald Bills of Arizona, Janice Dupont of Florida, Marilyn Hughes and Sharon Hoffman, both of Merced, California; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Virginia L. Bill of Chowchilla,CA, brothers Ronald and Larry Bills, and sisters, Shirley Worland and Dorothy Adkins. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/07/2018

03/07/2018 Age: 65

65 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 24th at 1pm, at the Harvest Fellowship located at 19270 Hillsdale Dr., Sonora, CA.