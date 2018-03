Robert Kirk “Fat Rob” Howard passed away Monday, March 12th at his residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: A time of visitation and gathering will be held Friday, March 16th from 2 to 6pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.