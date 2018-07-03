SLOOP JOHN ROBERT

John Robert Sloop passed away Wednesday, March 7th surrounded by loved ones after a short illness at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto. He is survived by his wife Pamela, daughter Serena and her husband Craig Davis, and daughter Elaine Sloop. John has been a resident of Tuolumne County since 1965 when his parents Robert and Marvel Sloop purchased Kelly’s Kitchen in Sugar Pine. John enjoyed many hobbies that he shared with family and friends through the years including hunting, fishing, skiing, motorcycle and bike riding, flying, and sports cars. John was a pilot and owned JS Aviation at the Columbia Airport. John later founded and owned Pacific Financial Group, working with daughter Serena by his side for the past 17 years who will remain his successor. John was full of laughter and love and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/07/2018

03/07/2018 Age: 64

64 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in John's memory. A private gathering will be held for close family and friends. For information contact Pacific Financial Group at 209-532-4061.