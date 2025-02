Shepherd, Norma

Norma Marie (Tinucci) Shepherd, 90, of Sonora, California (former of Paradise, California), born April 3, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away February 8, 2025 at Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment is tentatively planned for Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Noon in Paradise Cemetery, 980 Elliott Road, Paradise, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

