Gaffney, James “Jim”

James ”Jim” Gaffney age 79, passed away December 24,2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Kim of 33 years, son Nicol Gaffney, daughter Kirsten & son in law Michael Forjan, sons Jake & daughter in law Nikki Steele and Nathan & Sarah Steele. He was an amazing husband, dad, and Popeye to 7 grandchildren Emily15, Adriana 20, Gabe 16, Logan 10, Sylus 3 and Artis 8 mo. Jim came into this a world a firecracker on July 4, 1945.

Jim received his BA at Fresno State, with the intention of becoming a shop teacher. While still in school a friend introduced him to fire fighting. He served with GDF for 37 years. In the early 7O’s another friend brought him to a Nascar Circle Track race. Now his adrenaline high was really being met. He built, sold, and raced over the next 20 years. His need for speed became even more tantalizing when he discovered Land Speed racing at Bonneville. His latest dream, assembling a race car that would go 200mph. He wanted to get that 200mph jacket. Due to his discovery and fast moving cancer he was unable to reach that goal.

Jim always did his best at everything for everyone in all situations.

He was preceded in death by our daughter Angel, and his brother Dennis

A Celebration of Life will be held March 15, 2025, at Vine and Branch Fellowship, 3710 Whittle Road, Angels Camp, California, 95222.