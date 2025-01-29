Nickle, Elva

Elva Fay (Shoemaker) Nickle was born on June 16, 1924, in Hayward, WI, and passed on January 16, 2025, in Sonora, CA., at the age of 100 years and seven months, achieving her childhood goal of living to be a century old.

She fondly remembered living on a farm in Wisconsin with her three brothers and sister until they moved to California when she was ten. She spent the rest of her youth growing up in Santa Ana, CA., where she met the love of her life, Bill Nickle. The couple married in 1941 in Yuma, AZ. In 1952, they moved to Hathaway Pines, CA., to raise their two daughters, Judy and Kathy.

In 1974, they moved to Murphys, CA., where Elva was proudly promoted to postmaster and retired in 1989.

They enjoyed the rest of their lives in Murphys, CA., and traveling all over the USA, often getting lost and having incredible adventures.

Elva had an extraordinary gift for nurturing deep, lasting relationships with those around her. She was courageous, inspirational, loving, funny, and joyful. Her greatest joys and accomplishments were the love and the gift of being a Wife, Mom, Grandma (Nana), Great-grandma, Great Great Grandma, mother-in-law, and friend.

She will be remembered with joy by her beloved Daughters, Judy Bergantz (Denis) of Vacaville, CA., and Kathy Self (Rick) of Vallecito, CA., and Grandchildren Annette Downen (Mike), Scott Self (Jen), Anthony Bergantz, and Martin Self (Jessica). She also has eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, her brother Richard Shoemaker, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Nickle, parents Morse and Mae Shoemaker, brothers Newton Shoemaker, Alfred Shoemaker, and sister Evelyn Corsey.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you write a note with a kind message to a resident of our local care home, place a postal stamp on it, mail it in memory of Elva, and pass on her joy.

At: Unit 6 179 S Fairview Lane

Sonora Ca 95370

Attn: Friends of Nana

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.