Violet Jean Cragholm passed away Monday, January 29th at her home in Sonora. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: Services will be held from 1 to 6pm Saturday, February 17th at Tuolumne County Sheriff's Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road, Jamestown