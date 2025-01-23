Pope, Leroy

Leroy Everett Pope, aka Jakob Felix Kubli IV., was born May 31, 1943 in Whittier, California to Everett Lee Pope and Ruth Nichols. He passed away in his sleep at home, in Shreveport, Louisiana the morning of January 5, 2025. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 9-1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California.

