Clear
65.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Pope, Leroy

Sponsored by:
By Charise Jim

Leroy Everett Pope, aka Jakob Felix Kubli IV., was born May 31, 1943 in Whittier, California to Everett Lee Pope and Ruth Nichols. He passed away in his sleep at home, in Shreveport, Louisiana the morning of January 5, 2025. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 9-1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California.

  • Date of Death: 01/05/2025
  • Celebration of Life: Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 9-1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 