Richard James Barrieau Jr. passed away Friday, February 9th at his home in Sonora. Richard is survived by his wife Barbara of 32 years, sons; Richard, Brian, and Mark, step-sons; Erik Witt and Dana Johnson; 7 grandchildren and a sister Sharon Pine. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/09/2018

02/09/2018 Age: 72

72 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Services will be held at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home Saturday, February 24th at 11am.