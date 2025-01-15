Jensen, Sharon

Sharon Eileen Pate Jensen, born in Glendale, California, in 1942, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2024, at the age of 82 in Sonora, California, after a thankfully short but brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Jerry Jensen, with whom she shared seven years of love and companionship. Sharon’s memory will live on through her three children: Mike and Donna Pate, Jr., Steve and Daisy Pate, and Shelly and Tom Best. She was a proud grandmother to four grandchildren: Noelle and Jason Downing, Seth Pate, Ethan and Kaylee Pate, and Ericka Prudy. Sharon was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Llywelyn, Felix M.J, Landyn, Alivia, Myla, Noah, and Luke

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Pate, Sr., in 2005.

Sharon had a variety of interests that brought her joy. She enjoyed line dancing and was an avid participant in bunco games. Sharon was an active member of several community clubs, loved traveling, and served as a docent at the Coulterville Museum. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends, and she will be fondly remembered for her warmth, humor, and generosity.

We will be having a Celebration of Life on February 7, 2025 at Sierra Bible Church (15171 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora, CA 95370) at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers we would love donations to Coulterville Museum in our Mother’s name.