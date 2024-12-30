Mulneaux, Harold

Harold Mulneaux passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024. He was born January 18, 1929, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Clarence and Theresa Mulneaux, eventually moving to Oakland, California in 1942. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the army and served in Korea. After returning home to Santa Cruz, Harold met the love of his life, Lorraine. The two married on February 20, 1949, and built an incredible life with their four daughters: LaRene, Sharon, Michelle, and Denise.

Harold worked for San Jose Fire and as a Santa Clara police officer for almost 20 years. In later years, he built many of his own homes, including 4 in Tuolumne County. Harold and Lorraine moved to Sonora in 1980, spending the remainder of their years together enjoying small-town living and frequent family get-togethers with their growing, close-knit family.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, siblings Billy, Nick, and DeVee, daughter Michelle, and great-grandson Vlade. He is survived by 3 daughters, 4 sons-in-law, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Terzich & Wilson in Sonora, on January 2, 2025, at 1:00pm.