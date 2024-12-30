Matthews, Derek

Derek James Matthews, 21, of Sonora, California, born in Sonora California, passed away December 15, 2024 in Modesto, California. For multiple years, Derek volunteered at the Community Dinner held by Chicken Ranch. Derek loved his family and friends, his life was full of people who loved and cherished him. He loved to work with cars, he dreamed to own his own shop. He cared for and helped everyone. Derek as truly an incredible man to know, to know him was to love him. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with services.

