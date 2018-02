Ronald “Ron” Eugene Stearn long time Sonora City Councilman and Mayor, passed away Tuesday, February 6th at his daughter’s residence in Fairfax, Marin County, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: Private Burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.