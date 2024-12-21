Marques, Michael “Mike”

Michael “Mike” Peter Marques, 67, of Mi Wuk Village, California, born December 2, 1957 in Los Banos, California, passed away December 16, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora Sierra Care Center, Sonora, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 27, 2024 at All Saints Catholic Church, 18674 Cherokee Drive in Twain Harte, California. Burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

