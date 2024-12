White, Lynette

Lynette Josephine White, 72, of Sonora, California, born April 25, 1952 in Sonora, California, passed away December 7, 2024 at her residence in Sonora, California. Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 1 PM. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.

