Debra Diane Hand, 71, of Sonora, California (formerly of Tuolumne, California), born August 19, 1953 in Salina, Kansas, passed away December 6, 2024 at Adventist Health Sierra Care Center, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/06/2024

12/06/2024 Age: 71

71 Residence: Sonora, California