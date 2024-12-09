Graham, Lilian

Lilian Graham, born September 17, 1930 to Harry and Lilian Newport in Harrogate, Yorkshire, England, died at her home surrounded by her family on November 8, 2024. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her granddaughter KT Graham and her husband Jack.

She is survived by her sons Allen Graham, and David Graham (Risse), and grandsons Ryan (Salenna), Justin, Evan (Ariel) and grandchildren, Kyley, Ian, Daphne, and Theodore.

She was a homemaker, she loved to knit, sew, and read, she and her husband Jack traveled extensively, and square danced throughout the USA.

In lieu of flowers donations could be made to the First Presbyterian Church ’49ers” to the Deacon Fund or to Hospice of the Sierras, 20100 Cedar Rd N, Sonora CA 95370