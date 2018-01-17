DEAL, ROBERT “BOB” WINDSOR

Bob Deal passed away Wednesday, January 17th peacefully joined his wife Ruth of 52 years who passed away 18 years earlier. They were married after a courtship at Kent State. Their love for music, and proficiency on various instruments led them to forming numerous groups including the “Flash Backs” that performed locally. Ruth waited at home during WWII, while Bob did active duty in Europe as a medic, earning a Bronze Star for uncommon valor. After the war they had threes sons, Scott, Tom and Ron; and moved to California to start his career in education at Salinas High. After years at MJC, he was hired at Columbia Jr. College. Before the campus was built, and classes were being held in the town of Columbia, he identified the needs of the community and developed many programs including, Fire Science (now a working Cal Fire Station on campus), nursing, heavy equipment, and resort managements (now the City Hotel in Columbia). As his health prematurely declined, they moved to Texas and started a EMS/fire fighting training program for the community that had scarce medical resources. They enjoyed their six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

His physical health diminished with age, but this spark for life did not. He slipped away to “join Mom.” at the age of 97 1/2, short of his goal of 100. His gentle nature, sense of humor, and tenacity will live on, well past his expectations. “THANKS Dad for a productive, generous, and loving family life.” Your family and friends will always feel your warm touch.

Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Services will be held at a later date please call 984-0738