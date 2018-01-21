KELLER, GARY

Gary Keller passed away Sunday, January 21st at his home in Soulsbyville. Gary loved hunting, fishing and gambling. He loved having his grandkids and great grandkids around him along with numerous nieces and nephews. Gary is survived by his wife Helen of 55 years and daughter Carol McBane; grandchildren; Justin White of Sonora, Wesley White of Reno, NV and 6 great grandchildren. Brothers Robert Keller of Mardian, Id and Leroy Keller of Sonora. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Soulsbyville Celebration of Life: A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 10th at 1pm at the Moose Lodge.