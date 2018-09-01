RUISI, RONALD (RON)

Ronald (Ron) Ruisi of Arnold passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 9th. Ron was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Queens, New York by Victor and Millie Ruisi. In 1971, at age 18, Ron joined the United States Navy where he served in Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines. While stationed in Alameda, CA he met and fell in love with his wife of 43 years, Tami Ruisi in Hayward, Ca. After they were married, the couple moved to New York where they lived for three and a half years. Following their time in New York, they moved back to Tami’s home town of Arnold, CA where he quickly adjusted to mountain life and lived there for 39 years. In 1995 Ron and Tami had their daughter Katianne. Ron worked as a bartender at Meadowmont and Bear Valley for many years, then went on to work for the Vallecito Union School District, spending much of his time at Hazel Fisher, where he was well known as Mr. Ron. Ron was an avid San Francisco Giants fan, enjoyed learning about history and golfing in his spare time as well as adamantly discussing politics. Ron is survived by his wife Tami Ruisi and daughter Katianne Ruisi, as well as his brother Richard Ruisi and sister Viki Smith. Angels Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

Arnold Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Ron's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in memory of Ron Ruisi to Operation Mend, care of Ric Ryan, P.O. Box 1674, Murphys, CA 95247