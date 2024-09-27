Watson, McHenry

McHenry “Mac” Gene Watson passed into God’s hands on September 21st 2024 near Sonora, California while running errands with his daughters. He died of a heart attack with complications from pulmonary fibrosis disease.

McHenry was born October 30th 1941 in Blackhat, New Mexico, into the Black Streak Wood People born for the Towering House Clans of the Navajo Nation. His given name was “Clearwater.”

At an early age he worked as a farmer, sheep herder, and hunter before attending Intermountain Indian Boarding School in Brigham City, Utah. While in school he learned silversmithing, welding, and leather crafts. He also learned auto body painting and repair, which he chose as his trade.

He married his high school sweetheart Mary J. Joe and started a family. They were married for 58 years upon Mary’s passing in 2022.

They headed to California in the early 60’s and he started to work for Bartletts Auto Body Shop in Burlingame, California, for many years learning to perfect his auto painting and auto body repair skills. In the 80’s he worked at EZ Davis Chevrolet in Redwood City, California. He retired at 63 and moved back to the Navajo Nation. About 20 years ago, McHenry moved to Mi-Wuk Village to be part of Word of Life Fellowship and became a minister.

He was a great prayer warrior and loved to pray for people in the community “everywhere and anywhere.” He was not ashamed of the gospel. He knew Jesus delivered him from a long bout with alcoholism. He truly wanted to see people free from addiction. He will be truly missed.

He is survived by his children: Matilda Kartal, Frances Watson, McHarrison Watson, and Deborah Watson-Miller. Six grandchildren; Anhelica Durgin, Salamon Corona, Aaron Delgado, John Hartfield, Delrae Boyd, Jefferson Harrington. Five great-grandchildren: Junia Durgin, Anastasia Durgin, Celeste Durgin, Charissa Durgin, and Delrae Dixon.

Preceded in death; wife, Mary J. Watson 2022; son, McHarry Watson 2020.

Burial at 1PM September 28th, 2024 at Word of Life Cemetery, 24500 Prospector Drive, Sierra Village, California.

Celebration of life will be held at Word of Life Fellowship, 24630 CA-108, Mi Wuk Village, California, 95346 on October 19th, 2024 at 4 PM.

Donations can be made check or money order to the Word of Life Fellowship, PO Box 97, Mi Wuk Village, Ca 95346 or Bank of America via Zelle #209-206-3250 or paypal.me/ JEFFERSONLEEH