Sayer, John ‘Tom’ “Thomas”
John ‘Tom’ “Thomas” Sayer, 88, of Jamestown, California, born August 26, 1936 in Jamestown, California, passed away September 21, 2024 at his residence in Jamestown, California. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora. Burial will be in Jamestown City Cemetery, Jamestown. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.
