DECRISTOFERI, ROBERT “BOB” C.

Robert “Bob” C. DeCristoferi passed away Friday, December 29th at Adventist Health Sonora, Sonora, CA. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman; he loved cooking, gardening and family gatherings. He enjoyed going to 49er games and Hot August nights in Reno. He was a member of the Elks and Moose Lodges, supporter of Wounded Warriors and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Bob also worked at Curtis Creek and Sullivan Creek Schools for 20 years. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years Carmen, 3 children Robert, Dayna and Anthony DeCristoferi; 1 grandchild Grace and 24 loving nieces and nephews; Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/29/2017

12/29/2017 Age: 79

79 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 20th at the Sonora Moose Lodge on Longeway road from 1 to 3 pm.