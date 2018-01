John “Jack” Joseph Gardella Jr. passed away Tuesday, January 2md at his residence in Jamestown, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 01/02/2018

01/02/2018 Age: 76

76 Residence: Jamestown

Jamestown Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 12th at 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St. Sonora, Ca. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora.