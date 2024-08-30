Morlan, Lynda

Lynda Lee Morlan (Weatherwax) of Sonora, California, passed away on August 24, 2024, at the age of 87. Lynda was born August 10, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan. As a sophomore in high school, she moved with her family to Whittier, California, where she attended Whittier High School.

After high school, Lynda attended U.C. Davis, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. While in college, she met her future husband, Roy Norval Morlan, Jr.

After getting married, Lynda raised her three boys in Sonora, while Roy ran a successful plumbing supply business.

After her sons graduated from college, Lynda started a new career. She obtained her teacher’s credential and taught school for 15 years at Curtis Creek Elementary and Sonora Elementary. Lynda was loved and respected by her students.

Lynda was very proud of her sons and her six grandchildren. She cherished the time she had with them – especially during the holidays, when she let the grandchildren have the run of the house. The family has many fond memories of this time spent together through the years.

Lynda was a strong advocate of education, and it was largely through her unwavering moral and financial support that her sons and grandchildren were able to attend colleges and universities of their choice. Lynda was also a very active member of AAUW (American Association of University Women) and Omega Nu in Sonora.

Lynda loved spending time with her many dear friends. She also loved to travel and visited numerous countries throughout the world accompanied by her family and friends.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Lena Weatherwax, husband Roy, and brother Robert Weatherwax, Jr. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Kenneth, Michael Norman and Roy Norval, III; her daughters-in-law Tracy (Willock), Kendall (Berry) and Michelle (Cypret); and her grandchildren, Troy, Taylor, Dakota, Cooper, Spencer and Reese.

A funeral will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora, California. If you wish to attend, please R.S.V.P. to (209) 840-3289. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lynda to the Sonora branch of AAUW, P.O. Box 3903, Sonora, CA 95370, or to Omega Nu Sonora Chapter, P.O. Box 3552, Sonora, CA 95370.