Helen Reibin passed away Saturday, December 23rd at her residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: At her request, Cremation is planned and private family Graveside services will be held. Inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.