Sue Ann Baldwin, born April 23,1938 in Santa Monica, CA passed away July 1, 2024 at her Residence in Jamestown, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation- Funeral Home is entrusted with cremation services

Date of Death: 07/01/2024

07/01/2024 Age: 86

86 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Celebration of Life: Calvary Chapel in Sonora on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 11:30am