Kay Betty Covilleborn January 7, 1952 in Los Angeles passed away May 14, 2024 in Roseville, CA. Kay retired from CHP in Sacramento and moved to Sonora to be closer to family. She loved vacations to Yosemite, gardening and spending time with her cats. Most of all she loved time with family.

