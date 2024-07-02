Hill, Marjorie

Marjorie Lea Rosetta Hill, 91, of Mi Wuk Village, CA, born June 2, 1933, in Stillwater, OK, passed away June 21, 2024, at her residence in Mi Wuk Village, CA. Visitation for Marjorie will be on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home from 2 to 4 PM. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Mt. Shadow Cemetery at 10 AM. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial services

