Hill, Marjorie

By Nic Peterson

Marjorie Lea Rosetta Hill, 91, of Mi Wuk Village, CA, born June 2, 1933, in Stillwater, OK, passed away June 21, 2024, at her residence in Mi Wuk Village, CA. Visitation for Marjorie will be on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home from 2 to 4 PM. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Mt. Shadow Cemetery at 10 AM. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial services

  • Date of Death: 06/21/2024
  • Age: 91
  • Residence: Mi Wuk Village CA
  • Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial services.
  • Celebration of Life: Tuesday 7/9/2024 at Mt. Shadow cemetery at 10 AM

