Walker, Rodger

Rodger Ernest Walker, 79 of Sonora died May 20, 2024 after a long fight with cancer. Born in Long Beach CA, he graduated from Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo June of 1968 and was commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army the same day. In 1972 Rodger continued his U.S. Forest Service career in Sonora at

Stanislaus National Forest, retiring in 2008 after 36 years. Rodger volunteered for 20 years with Tuolumne County Fire Department at Station 51, Mono Village from where he would respond with the water tender. Rodger was a past Master Mason at Argonaut #8. A lifelong train enthusiast he built and enjoyed his own train room in 1991. He volunteered at Railtown after retirement.

Rodger is survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara, his sons William and Eric, sister Carol (Ken) Peeler, sisters in law Kathy Sprague and Charlotte Sprague. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Frank Walker.

A celebration of life will be held July 6, 2024 at llam at the Sonora Opera Hall 250 South Washington St Sonora.

Age: 79

79 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Celebration of Life: July 6, 2024 at llam at the Sonora Opera Hall 250 South Washington St Sonora.