Walker, Rodger

Rodger Ernest Walker, 79, of Sonora, California, born July 5, 1944, in Long Beach, California, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024, at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 11 AM at the Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St., Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements.

