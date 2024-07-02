Clear
Walker, Rodger

By Nic Peterson

Rodger Ernest Walker, 79, of Sonora, California, born July 5, 1944, in Long Beach, California, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024, at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 11 AM at the Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St., Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements.

  • Age: 79
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home
  • Celebration of Life: July 6, 2024 at 11 AM at the Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St., Sonora, CA

