Fouts, Vickie

Vickie Marie Fouts (Scofield) passed away peacefully on May 23, 2024, at the age of 72. Her two children were at her side. Her grandchildren and daughter-in-law came in shortly before she passed to say their farewells. Vickie grew up in Big Oak Flat, CA and moved to Coarsegold, CA in the early 80’s to raise her family.

She raised her children with love and kindness and instilled in them the importance of family and a strong work ethic. She was a very proud CAL FIRE mom. Her son is a Deputy Chief and her daughter is a Fire Prevention Specialist for the department.

Vickie retired after 23 years as a business service representative with AT&T and began working for her real passion, social justice. She dedicated countless hours to local and international organizations. Her calling was to advocate for those who could not advocate for themselves.

She is survived by her son Preston, his wife Michelle, daughter Natasha, and grandchildren Colten, Asher, Nikolena, and Ansel. Her brothers Lester and wife Dorthey, Raymond and wife Ginny, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She loved her family, friends, garden, and fighting for social justice. She was stubborn and sometimes ornery, and we loved her just as she was. She wasn’t afraid to stand up for what she believed in. We will miss her greatly.

Date of Death: 06/23/2024

Coarsegold, CA Celebration of Life: 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse, 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway, Coarsegold, CA 93614