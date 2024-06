Gloria Ann Patania, age 98 of Sonora CA, born April 22, 1926 in San Francisco CA, passed away June 2, 2024 at Skyline Place, Sonora CA. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on June 11, 2024 at St. Patrick’s Church , 127 W. Jackson St., Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home is entrusted with Burial Services.

Date of Death: 06/02/2024

06/02/2024 Age: 98

98 Residence: Sonora, CA