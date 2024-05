Maechler, Ann Marie

Ann Marie Maechler, age 70 of Sonora, California (formerly of Twain Harte, California) born August 16, 1953 in Burbank, California, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at her residence in Sonora, California.

Cremation is planned with Inurnment in Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue, California. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 31, 2024 at 12 Noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St., Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements