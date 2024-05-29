Clear
80.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Soto, Shelley Deanne (Fulton)

Sponsored by:
By Andrea Jones

Shelley Deanne (Fulton) Soto, age 67 of Big Oak Flat, California, born May 4, 1957 in Sonora, California, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11 AM at the Groveland Community Resiliency  Center, 18986 Ferretti Road, Groveland, California.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 05/20/2024
  • Age: 67
  • Residence: Big Oak Flat, CA

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 