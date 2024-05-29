Soto, Shelley Deanne (Fulton)
Sponsored by:
Shelley Deanne (Fulton) Soto, age 67 of Big Oak Flat, California, born May 4, 1957 in Sonora, California, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11 AM at the Groveland Community Resiliency Center, 18986 Ferretti Road, Groveland, California.
Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
- Date of Death: 05/20/2024
- Age: 67
- Residence: Big Oak Flat, CA