Soto, Shelley Deanne (Fulton)

Shelley Deanne (Fulton) Soto, age 67 of Big Oak Flat, California, born May 4, 1957 in Sonora, California, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11 AM at the Groveland Community Resiliency Center, 18986 Ferretti Road, Groveland, California.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.