Link, Ryan Buddy

Ryan Buddy Link, 31, of West Point, CA passed away May 8, 2024, in Modesto, CA. He was born on November 30, 1992, in San Andreas, CA to Buddy & Stacie (Joyner) Link.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Buddy & Stacie Link; grandparents, Yolanda & Glen Buller, Valarie Link; aunts and uncles, Andrea & Harris Klein, Michelle & Phil Dollard, Dennis Link & Skip Dupont; cousins, Kastin, Keaton, and Chelsie.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie & Rose Mary Joyner, and LeRoy & Carolyn Sue Link, many aunts, uncles, and all of his great grandparents as well as many others. When Ryan was born, he was fortunate enough to have 9 living great-great grandparents, they have all preceded him in death, but certainly joined in the celebration of welcoming him into the next great chapter.

The family will hold a Celebration of Ryan’s life on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the West Point VFW Post 3322, located at 202 Spink Road, West Point, CA 95255. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the thing that Ryan loved most, West Point Lumberjack Day Log Show, C/O Mike and Dorrie Klith, PO Box 434, West Point, CA 95255.

