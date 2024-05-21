Lafayette, Joel Ariel

Joel Ariel Lafayette

June 28, 1971-May 18, 2024

Joel was an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was the patriarch that lived for his family. Joel was the life of the party and a “Jack of all Trades” as there was nothing he couldn’t build or fix. He loved his dog and working on his land. He lived his best life everyday with infectious and radiating love. His life and his love will forever remain in our hearts.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 25th, at the Tuolumne County Sheriffs Posse grounds located at 19130 Rawhide Road, Jamestown, CA.