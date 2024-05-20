Dunlavy, Mary Lou Milwee

Mary Lou Milwee Dunlavy

January 1, 1928-May 7, 2024

Mary Lou Dunlavy, 96, of Sonora, passed away May 7, 2024 following a short illness. Born in Huntington Park, California and raised in Southern California, Mary Lou graduated from Compton High School and Riverside City College.

Mary Lou lived many years in Twentynine Palms, California where her family owned and operated Foster Freeze stores. She was a member of Oakdale Eastern Star, Tuolumne Star and Mother Lode Chapter #123 of Murphys and held several offices in the chapters. She was an avid Square and Round Dancer for over 40 years, belonging to Squarenaders, Happy Rounders, Twain Harte Twirlers, Mountain Rounders and All Around Wunders. She owned and operated the Grand Square square dance and western wear clothing store in Modesto for a number of years. Her interests and activities included traveling, reading, dancing, quilting, bridge and all kinds of arts and crafts. Mary Lou was an associate member of the Korean War Veterans Association, member of the Cal Alumni Association, the Tuolumne County Historical Society, the Sonora methodist Church and several local bridge clubs.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Susan Ayala of Ottawa, Ontario, son Larry Young of Driggs, Idaho, five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; her sister, Jo Ann Day of Redding, California and brother, Douglas Day of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, William Milwee; husband of 15 years, William W. Dunlavy, sons, Richard Young and Timothy Young of Sonora, daughter-in-law, Janine Young, granddaughter Claire McDonald and brother Robert Day.

Remembrances may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, Sacramento, California.

Services were private.