Horne (Swenson), LaRonna Carole

LaRonna Carole Horne (Swenson) age 74 of Jamestown, California, born September 15, 1949, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 12, 2024. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Cruson (Derrick Cuson), son Jeffrey Horne (Pamela Horne), her two brothers, Terry Swenson and Randy Swenson, and her nieces Alevtina Swenson, Natasha Swenson, and Valentina Swenson.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.