Schneider Jr. “Mick”, Lloyd A.

LLOYD A. SCHNEIDER JR. “MICK”

On April 22, 2024 Lloyd A. Schneider passed away at home as a result of Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Schneider (Tuolumne, CA), his son & wife, Bill & Jeanine Schneider (Kansas), his daughter Mary Alice Schneider (Kansas), his three stepsons, Rob Hinchliffe (Oregon)-David Hinchliffe (Hawaii)-Greg Hinchliffe (California), his sister & husband Sue & Bob Underwood (California), two nephews, Michael Underwood (California)-Tom Underwood (California), and three grandchildren, Lauren Rudewicz (Michigan), Jacob Schneider (Kansas), and Madeline Schneider (Kansas). He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Schneider Sr and Millie Schneider.

Lloyd was born in San Fernando, California on September 12, 1938. He grew up in the Woodland Hills, California area for many years. He attended Sutter Junior High, Canoga Park High School “Class of 56”, Pierce Junior College, Whittier College ”Class of 60”, and Berkeley Baptist Divinity School “Class of 62”.

Lloyd was always a dedicated employee and worker. He first started working in High School at the Hull Brothers Lumber Yard in Canoga Park, CA. After Divinity School, he moved to Columbus, Montana where he was an Associate Pastor for the UCC-Columbus Congregational Church. In 1965 he moved back to California where he was a Youth Minister at the UCC-Congregational Church in San Carlos. In 1968, he took on a new role as a San Mateo

County Probation Officer where he worked until 1977.

Shortly after he arrived in Tuolumne he joined the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency Board of Directors (ATCAA). He served over 30 years as a vocal participant to passionately help people in the local area.

In addition to his County responsibilities, Lloyd served for seven years as Pastor of Union Congregational Church ,UCC in Angels camp, CA – retiring in 2012.

A memorial service in honor of Lloyd’s life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Murphys, UCC, on Saturday May 25, at 2pm.

The family requests that donations be made to the Yosemite National Park Conservancy@ Yosemite.org.