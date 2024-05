Marilyn Louise Hedgpeth, age 81 of Sonora CA, born March 24, 1943 in Santa Rosa CA, passed away May 10, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Services.

