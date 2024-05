Val Shawn Wynn, age 71 of Sonora, California, born July 30, 1952 in Stockton, California, passed away Friday, May 10, 2024 at his residence in Sonora, California. No services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

