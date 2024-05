Preston William Miller, age 77 of Sonora, California, born August 3, 1946 in St. Paul, Minneapolis, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in Los Angeles National Cemetery, Los Angeles, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements.

