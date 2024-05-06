Porter, Duane Edwin

Duane Edwin Porter, age 81 of Sonora, California, born October 2, 1942 in Oakland, California passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora, CA. Cremation and private inurnment have been held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

Date of Death: 02/27/2024

02/27/2024 Age: 81

81 Residence: Sonora, California

Sonora, California Services: Cremation and private inurnment have been held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California.

Cremation and private inurnment have been held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora, CA.