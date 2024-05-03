Daniel, Gert

On April 12, 2024, Gert Daniel passed away peacefully with her granddaughter Susan at her side. She was 94 years old. Born in Superior, WI, and raised in Duluth, MN, she graduated in 1948 from Denfeld High School.

Gert married James Grossman and in 1957 they moved to Tuolumne County with their three children, after which two more daughters were born. They were members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

When their marriage ended, Gert moved into Sonora with her children. She became a pillar of the community as a Cub Scout Leader, Girl Scout Leader, PTA President, Room Mother, Catechism Teacher, 4-H Community Leader and Clothing Leader. Additionally she was a member of Young Ladies Grand Institute – Patricia #79 for over 60 years, Italian Catholic Federation, Good Sams Travel Club and the Moose Lodge.

In 1969 Gert married Leonard Daniel. Later they moved to Tuttletown where Gert enjoyed gardening, traveling and volunteering at Interfaith and Busy Bees. She donated more than 10 gallons of blood to Delta Blood Bank.

Gert was among the first students to attend Columbia Junior College before becoming the Librarian at Jamestown Elementary. She took the library from a couple of book cases to a large expansive library and brought it into the twentieth century by implementing the Dewey Decimal System and cataloging the books in a computer. To get the books returned in a timely manner at the end of each school year, Gert held a little party for the first class to get all their library books turned in, always serving a cake in the form of an open book. In recent years former students would see her shopping and thank her for instilling a love of reading, swap stories about her famous book cakes and always naming the student who kept their class from winning the Book Cake Party. She was surprised that those Book Cakes had such an impact.

Gert was the last survivor of nine children. She was predeceased by her parents, Christian H. A. and Cecilia Petersen and her husband, Leonard Daniel. She is survived by 5 children, Sandy Grossman-Morris (Bob), Brenda Rerucha (Darrel), Jim Grossman (Martha), Cindy Hatler, and Debby Frost (Jack). Grandchildren: Tim, Susan, Brandon, Jason, Ryan, Jenny, Phillip, Travis, Barry, Kendra, Neil and Chad. 30 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.

Please join her family at a Celebration of Gert’s life on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, Noon – 3 PM at the Moose Lodge, 20921 Longeway Rd. Sonora. Mother’s Day was the most important day of the year for her, so bring your stories to share, and enjoy a piece of “Book Cake”, baked by her great granddaughter, Kiley, in her honor. Gert loved sweets and there will be an assortment of them.

In her last days she was surrounded by family at all times.