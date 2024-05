Dolores Rae Conlin, age 86 of Strawberry, California, born August 21, 1937 in Sonora, California, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned but no services at this time. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

